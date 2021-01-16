PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $566,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,971 shares of company stock worth $13,789,601. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

