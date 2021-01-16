Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,165. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $216.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.34.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.