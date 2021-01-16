Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,838,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

