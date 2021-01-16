Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 4,037 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 104.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,644,000 after acquiring an additional 108,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after acquiring an additional 123,951 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,895. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.75.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

