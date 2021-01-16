Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PEGRF. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of PEGRF opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.