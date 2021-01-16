Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the second quarter worth about $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,041 shares of company stock worth $5,830,960. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEOG remained flat at $$83.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,558. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.94, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

