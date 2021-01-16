Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,360 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $2,329,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares in the company, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,686 shares of company stock worth $4,999,532. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.53. The company had a trading volume of 861,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,559. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.70.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

See Also: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.