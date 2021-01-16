Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $63,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

