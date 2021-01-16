PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston Sells 10,000 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $13,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 5,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $6,250.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 135,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,709. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.30.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PEDEVCO stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

