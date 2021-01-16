Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in December

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PKKFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 407,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,571. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27.
About Peak Fintech Group
