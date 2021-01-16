Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Down 61.1% in December

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 61.1% from the December 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKKFF traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.48. 407,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,571. Peak Fintech Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company in China. It operates through two segments, Fintech Platform and Financial Services. The Fintech Platform segment provides logistic, procurement, and distribution of products within supply chains or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

