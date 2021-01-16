Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 15.3%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 6,748,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,995,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.81.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,758 shares of company stock worth $45,652 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Peabody Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,982 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 182.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,488 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 197,388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 158.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 751,400 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 460,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,338 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

