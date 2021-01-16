Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Down 5.7%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.78 and last traded at $3.96. 4,198,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,996,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.81.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. The stock has a market cap of $387.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The coal producer reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 13,758 shares of company stock valued at $45,652 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

