PCHAIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $79,196.00 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PCHAIN has a market cap of $6.61 million and $79,196.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00059075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.00516928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00044470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,560.50 or 0.04148752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016095 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,486,273 tokens. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

