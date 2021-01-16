Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 0.5% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,145,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $17,452,089 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.61.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.79. 8,362,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819,643. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $280.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

