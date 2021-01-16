Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $103.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.81. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

