Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 1,554.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,597 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

EXEL opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $700,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,746 shares of company stock worth $5,684,601 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

