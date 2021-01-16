Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,993 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 268.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $28.82 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67.

