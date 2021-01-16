Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 4,362 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

ESGE opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

