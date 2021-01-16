Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,106 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $311.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,661,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,498,551. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $319.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.