Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

TXN opened at $169.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.13. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $173.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.