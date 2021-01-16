Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $83.21 and a 52-week high of $94.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average of $93.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

