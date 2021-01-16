Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 279.2% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM opened at $164.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

