Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $85,708,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the period.

VTI traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. 3,442,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,594. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $200.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

