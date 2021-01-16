Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s share price rose 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.87 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 363,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 213,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

PASG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.13. Analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Passage Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program; and The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania for research and development collaborations, and exclusive license rights to patents for certain products and technologies.

