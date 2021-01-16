Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Short Interest Update

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:PARNF) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PARNF stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21.

Get Parnell Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a veterinary pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various animal health solutions. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parnell Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.