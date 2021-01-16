Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.67 Million

Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) will post $141.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.10 million and the highest is $183.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $810.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $876.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $844.10 million to $922.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.54 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE PK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 2,717,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,682. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $25.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PK. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 55.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 334,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 276,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 421,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

