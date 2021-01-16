Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Update

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DNB Markets lowered Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Danske cut Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PANDY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. Pandora A/S has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

