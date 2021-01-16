Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.32 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 4,397,623 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,623,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.32, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.48.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

