Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Pacific Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFLC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PFLC remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.44 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

