Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX)’s share price fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.92. 4,134,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,076,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEIX. BWS Financial began coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $473.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $204.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 37,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $223,817.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacific Ethanol in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, dried yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

