Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

OXSQ stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 182.92% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.14%. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.85%.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

