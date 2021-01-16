Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised Oshkosh from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

OSK stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,532. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $96.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.61 and its 200-day moving average is $79.18.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $106,874.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

