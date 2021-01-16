Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) (TSE:OXC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.13. Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 78,525 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$54.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Oryx Petroleum Co. Limited (OXC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in the Middle East and West Africa. It has 65% participating and working interest in the Hawler license area covering 788 square kilometers located in the central part of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and 85% participating interest in the AGC Central license area covering an area of 3,148 square kilometers located in the offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau.

