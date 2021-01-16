Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Sells C$18,300.00 in Stock

Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) (CVE:OCO) Director Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$18,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,663,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,043,290.

Stephen Martin Leahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 8,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$14,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 2,300 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$4,002.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 1,600 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.79, for a total value of C$2,864.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$17,600.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 7,100 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$11,928.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Stephen Martin Leahy sold 10,000 shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$15,100.00.

Shares of Oroco Resource Corp. (OCO.V) stock opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.30 million and a PE ratio of 467.50. Oroco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.12.

Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the assembly of the mineral concessions, which make up the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project in Sinaloa State.

