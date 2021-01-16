Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORKLY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ORKLY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37. Orkla ASA has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

