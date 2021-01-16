Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORKLY. DNB Markets raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Danske raised Orkla ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orkla ASA has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.96%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

