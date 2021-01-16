Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Update

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 91.2% from the December 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

ORKLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Danske raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

ORKLY remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Orkla ASA has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

