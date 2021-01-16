Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) Insider Alberto Calderon Purchases 6,900 Shares

Orica Limited (ORI.AX) (ASX:ORI) insider Alberto Calderon purchased 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$14.60 ($10.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,733.10 ($71,952.21).

Alberto Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Alberto Calderon 207,841 shares of Orica Limited (ORI.AX) stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$15.75.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Orica Limited (ORI.AX)’s payout ratio is 77.83%.

About Orica Limited (ORI.AX)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

