ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

ORIC stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). On average, equities analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

