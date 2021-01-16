Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Up 5.2%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares shot up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.06. 327,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 376,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

