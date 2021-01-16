Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Update

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 265,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ONVO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,135. Organovo has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 57.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 35,743 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Organovo worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

