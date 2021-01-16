Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of positive EPS for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $104.6-106.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.84 million.Organogenesis also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

ORGO opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Organogenesis from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member acquired 36,127 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie acquired 42,726 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

