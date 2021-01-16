OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.56.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $417.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.30. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.64.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

