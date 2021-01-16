OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 19,364,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 15,597,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners cut OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.35 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $417.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $15.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 153.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Company Profile (NASDAQ:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

