OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at Eight Capital

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) had its price objective cut by Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$3.79 to C$3.89 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.35 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James raised OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) stock opened at C$2.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.72. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.35 and a 12 month high of C$4.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$533.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.72 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

