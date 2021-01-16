ORBCOMM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ORBC)

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,760 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 721% compared to the average volume of 580 call options.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $103,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 15,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $114,228.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,149,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 594,614 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in ORBCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 865,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ORBCOMM by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ORBCOMM by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 476,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 168,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORBC opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $649.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.20. ORBCOMM has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that ORBCOMM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.