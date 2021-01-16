OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 5,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 108,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,811. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $597.41 million, a P/E ratio of -84.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.