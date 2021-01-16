(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39.
About (OPS.V)
Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for (OPS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (OPS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.