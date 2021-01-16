(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) PT Raised to C$2.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

(OPS.V) (CVE:OPS) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:OPS opened at C$1.39 on Thursday. (OPS.V) has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.39.

About (OPS.V)

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

