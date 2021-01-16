Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for EnerSys in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.14.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ENS opened at $87.80 on Thursday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.57.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 44.2% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.