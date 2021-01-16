Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 548723 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$56.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.67. The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.66.

Get Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.22, for a total transaction of C$341,159.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at C$959,159.59. Also, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.17, for a total value of C$161,868.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$878,682.82. Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,074,069 in the last quarter.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text Co. (OTEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.